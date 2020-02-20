You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Watch: Lymnan dominates both matches to claim semifinal spot
View Comments

Watch: Lymnan dominates both matches to claim semifinal spot

After winning two matches on Thursday, is assured of earning his third medal at state, and he’ll still have a chance to win his first championship. Check out his win to claim a spot in Friday's semifinals. 

Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports reporter

Brent has worked at the Journal Star for 14 years. His beats include Nebraska volleyball, women's basketball and high school soccer and cross country.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News