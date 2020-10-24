Watch: Luke McCaffrey gives the Huskers an early spark at Ohio State

It didn't take long for Nebraska to get the 2020 season juices flowing. Just a few plays into Saturday's game against No. 5 Ohio State, Luke McCaffrey, who lined up behind Adrian Martinez, rumbled up the Husker sideline for a 47-yard gain.
Martinez scored a couple plays later to give Nebraska an early 7-0 lead.
No doubt, the Huskers are looking to get both quarterbacks on the field.
R̶u̶n̶ ̶C̶M̶C̶ Run LMC@Mccaffrey_Luke | @HuskerFBNation pic.twitter.com/6G13TBEkgo— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 24, 2020
