 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch: Luke McCaffrey gives the Huskers an early spark at Ohio State
View Comments

Watch: Luke McCaffrey gives the Huskers an early spark at Ohio State

  • Updated
Luke McCaffrey
Fox Sports

It didn't take long for Nebraska to get the 2020 season juices flowing. Just a few plays into Saturday's game against No. 5 Ohio State, Luke McCaffrey, who lined up behind Adrian Martinez, rumbled up the Husker sideline for a 47-yard gain.

Martinez scored a couple plays later to give Nebraska an early 7-0 lead.

No doubt, the Huskers are looking to get both quarterbacks on the field.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News