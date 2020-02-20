You are the owner of this article.
Watch: Fairbury's Firmanik celebrates pivotal win with coaches
Seth Firmanik is the lone Fairbury representative at the state tournament this season. But he's holding his ground — and then some. Check out Firmanik clinching a spot in the semifinals.

