You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WARREN SENDS LETTER
View Comments

WARREN SENDS LETTER

  • Updated
Kevin Warren

Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren addresses the media in Indianapolis on March 12 after it was announced that the remainder of the Big Ten Conference men's basketball tournament had been canceled. 

Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos told the Journal Star on Thursday that he wasn't "fully optimistic" about the Big Ten unveiling a football schedule in the immediate future.

Now we know why he felt that way.

Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren sent a letter to the league's 14 ADs, which was obtained and published by Cleveland.com on Friday, says "scheduling for fall sports remains fluid," and also notes that the league plans to make a decision whether to begin preseason camps for football on time "in the next five days."

As far as a schedule?

Well, let Parker Gabriel fill you in below:

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News