WARREN SENDS LETTER

Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos told the Journal Star on Thursday that he wasn't "fully optimistic" about the Big Ten unveiling a football schedule in the immediate future.

Now we know why he felt that way.

Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren sent a letter to the league's 14 ADs, which was obtained and published by Cleveland.com on Friday, says "scheduling for fall sports remains fluid," and also notes that the league plans to make a decision whether to begin preseason camps for football on time "in the next five days."

As far as a schedule?

Well, let Parker Gabriel fill you in below:

