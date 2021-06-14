Warren Buffett’s top tips for beating inflation

Take a look at TIPS

Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities, or TIPS, are another investment endorsed by Buffett for investors who are concerned about rising inflation. TIPS pay investors a fixed interest rate twice a year, but the principal amount is adjusted for inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index.

Invest in yourself and be the best at what you do

Investing in your own talent is one of the best ways to maintain your purchasing power over time, Buffett told shareholders in 2004. The best surgeon or lawyer in a city or town benefits from an education paid for in “old dollars” but is able to price their services in current dollars without having to reeducate themselves.

Consider bulking up your resume by learning a new skill through online resources or a local college. Pursuing advanced degrees can be expensive, but they can also help grow your knowledge base and make you an indispensable employee in the future. Increasing your value to your employer and its customers will help you command your fair share of earnings over time.

Steer clear of traditional bonds