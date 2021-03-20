Want to check out your dating app match? Match Group strikes deal to let users see criminal records

Match Group also owns a handful of more niche dating apps like OurTime, which caters to senior citizens, and BLK, which caters to the Black community.

More than 1 in 10 women have experienced threats of physical harm while using online dating apps, according to Pew Research poll results published last year. That statistic is double for younger women ages 18-34, nearly 1 in 5 of whom said they’ve been on the receiving end of violent threats.

Match Group came under fire in 2019 after a ProPublica report found that the company allowed sexual predators on several of its platforms.

Tinder unveiled a handful of new safety features last year, including photo verification, as Match Group faced pressure to make its dating platforms safer for women. That pressure came not only from consumer advocates, but also through fierce competition with Austin-based Bumble, which has set the bar as a dating service that places women first.

In December, Match Group began a partnership with leading anti-sexual violence organization RAINN. It also tapped Human Rights Campaign president Alphonso David and other experts for a council working to curb sexual violence, online harassment and abuse.

