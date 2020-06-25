Walmart to continue to review policy on prison labor

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

NEW YORK — Walmart Inc. says it will continue to review its policy on working with suppliers that deploy prison labor, as part of its review of overall practices in the wake of civil unrest over racial inequality.

The nation's largest retailer said a “small number" of its U.S. suppliers use voluntary labor as part of prison rehabilitation programs as permitted by law, according to an emailed statement from spokesperson Tricia Moriarty. The company’s policies “strictly prohibit involuntary prison labor” and these programs pay inmates “prevailing wages," company said. It said that voluntary programs provide “positive, private sector job training and marketable skills" to help them get back into society.

“As part of our racial equity initiatives announced earlier this month, we will continue to review our policies on these programs to understand what, if any, role they should play going forward,” Walmart said.