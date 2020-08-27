Walmart joins Microsoft in pursuit of deal to acquire TikTok

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Walmart Inc. has teamed up with Microsoft Corp. in a joint bid to acquire TikTok, a surprise move that signals the retail giant’s desire to become a force in technology and media and reach younger shoppers.

Walmart said in an emailed statement that the move could help grow its third-party online marketplace unit along with its nascent advertising arm, two areas that Chief Executive Officer Doug McMillon has said he’d like to expand. The two companies already work together, as Walmart uses Microsoft’s Azure cloud platform across the entire company.

Walmart’s shares jumped as much as 3.6% to $135.47 in New York following news of the joint pursuit of TikTok, the biggest intraday gain since July 7.

Microsoft has been in discussions for weeks to buy TikTok’s business in the U.S., Canada, Australia and New Zealand. Other companies have also emerged as potential bidders, including Oracle Corp. and Twitter Inc. It’s unclear how far those discussions have gone. Microsoft is the only company to publicly confirm acquisition talks.