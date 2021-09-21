Walgreens announces $970 million investment in company that helps hospitals with specialty pharmacy services

Walgreens Boots Alliance plans to invest $970 million in a company that helps hospitals and health systems with specialty pharmacy services, Walgreens announced Tuesday.

The investment in Massachusetts-based Shields Health Solutions will give Walgreens a 71% ownership stake in Shields, with an option to acquire the remaining equity interests in the future. Walgreens, which has 13 stores in Lincoln, made a minority investment in Shields in 2019.

Specialty pharmacies are those that often focus on costly medications for patients with complex conditions. Hospitals often have their own specialty pharmacies.

The deal is expected to close by February 2022, pending the conclusion of a waiting period required under antitrust law.

The deal will give Walgreens an opportunity to “further develop health system partnerships and coordinate care for those with complex, chronic conditions,” according to a Walgreens news release.

After the investment, Shields will continue to be managed under its current executive leadership, as its own brand.