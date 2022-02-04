 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Volunteers replacing raised flower beds at Mahoney Manor

Kiwanis club members and other volunteers are replacing old flower beds with new and improved raised flower beds at Mahoney Manor.

 COURTESY PHOTO BY PHIL WOLFE

Thanks to local Kiwanis club members and other volunteers, new and improved raised flower beds are being built at Mahoney Manor.

Project leader Mike Kucera of Lincoln Center Kiwanis Club, along with other volunteers from Lincoln Center Kiwanis and Sunrise Kiwanis, St. Patrick's Church, Pius X High School and friends of Mahoney Manor worked five-plus hours on Saturday, Jan. 29, to remove old rotted flower beds.

Some Mahoney Manor residents came out to watch the work and expressed their excitement and appreciation.

Kucera says the volunteers plan to have the project completed in time for May flowers.

