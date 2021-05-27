 Skip to main content
Virus chart, updated 5-29
Virus chart, updated 5-29

FRIDAY

LANCASTER COUNTY

Cases: 31,356 (+7)

Deaths: 236 (0)

Hospitalized: 17

County residents: 8

Weekly positivity rate: 2.4%

NEBRASKA

Cases: 223,304 (+61)

Deaths: 2,249

Hospitalized: 73 (0)

FULLY VACCINATED (all residents)

Nebraska: 42.6%

Lancaster County: 47.4%

Husker News