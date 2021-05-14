 Skip to main content
Virus chart, updated 5-14
Virus chart, updated 5-14

FRIDAY

LANCASTER COUNTY

Cases: 31,241 (+16)

Deaths: 235 (1)

Hospitalized: 29

County residents: 14

Weekly positivity rate: 3.2%

NEBRASKA

Cases: 222,335 (+88)

Deaths: 2,257 (0)

Hospitalized: 124 (+6)

FULLY VACCINATED (16 & over)

Nebraska: 51.2%

Lancaster County: 56.2%

