Virus chart, updated 5-13
Virus chart, updated 5-13

THURSDAY

LANCASTER COUNTY

Cases: 31,225 (+11)

Deaths: 234 (1)

Hospitalized: 31

County residents: 15

Weekly positivity rate: 2.9%

NEBRASKA

Cases: 222,247 (+159)

Deaths: 2,257 (0)

Hospitalized: 118 (-12)

FULLY VACCINATED (16 & over)

Nebraska: 50.8%

Lancaster County: 56%

