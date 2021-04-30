 Skip to main content
Virus chart, updated 4-30
Virus chart, updated 4-30

FRIDAY

LANCASTER COUNTY

Cases: 30,946(+31)

Deaths: 232 (0)

Hospitalized: 27

County residents: 16

Weekly positivity rate: 6.1%

NEBRASKA

Cases: 219,826 (+267)

Deaths: 2,244 (+1)

Hospitalized: 133 (0)

FULLY VACCINATED (16 & over)

Nebraska: 42.9%

Lancaster County: 46.6%

