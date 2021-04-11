 Skip to main content
Virus chart, updated 4-13-21
Monday

LANCASTER COUNTY

Cases: 30, 197 (+21)

Deaths: 230 (0)

Hospitalized: 29

County residents: 20

Weekly positivity rate: 4.7%

NEBRASKA

Cases: 214,351 (+144)

Deaths: 2,221 (+1)

Hospitalized: 168 (0)

FULLY VACCINATED (16 & over)

Nebraska: 29%

Lancaster County: 30.6%

