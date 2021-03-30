 Skip to main content
Virus chart, updated 4-02-21
THURSDAY

LANCASTER COUNTY

Cases: 29,708 (+72)

Deaths: 227 (0)

Hospitalized: 21

County residents: 14

Weekly positivity rate: 5.8%

NEBRASKA

Cases: 209,896 (+550)

Deaths: 2,181 (+1)

Hospitalized: 120 (+4)

FULLY VACCINATED (16 & over)

Nebraska: 23.3%

Lancaster County: 24.8%

Husker News