Virus chart, updated 3-7
Virus chart, updated 3-7

Saturday

LANCASTER COUNTY

Cases: 28,482 (+50)

Deaths: 221 (0)

Hospitalized: 45*

County residents: 27*

Weekly positivity rate: 18.1%

*As of Friday

NEBRASKA

Cases: 202,653 (+343)

Deaths: 2,113 (+1)

Hospitalized: 136 (-7)

FULLY VACCINATED (16 & over)

Nebraska: 11.9%

Lancaster County: 12.5%

