Virus chart, updated 3-2
Virus chart, updated 3-2

Monday

LANCASTER COUNTY

Cases: 28,210 (+27)

Deaths: 221 (0)

Hospitalized: 37  

County residents: 24 

Weekly positivity rate: 22%

NEBRASKA

Cases: 200,848 (+98)

Deaths: 2,082 (0)

Hospitalized: 158 (+7)

VACCINATED (16 & over): 9.8%

First dose: 283,151

Second dose: 144,880

