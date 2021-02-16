 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Virus chart, updated 2-18-21
View Comments

Virus chart, updated 2-18-21

Thursday

LANCASTER COUNTY

Cases: 27,713 (+83)

Deaths: 215 (+1)

Hospitalized: 35

County residents: 25

Weekly positivity rate: 24.5%

NEBRASKA

Cases: 198,042 (+296)

Deaths: 2,025 (+7)

Hospitalized: 188 (+3)

VACCINATED (16 & over): 6.8%

First dose: 210,490

Second dose: 100,298

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News