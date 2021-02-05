 Skip to main content
Virus chart, updated 2.06.21 Saturday
LANCASTER COUNTY

Cases: 27,104 (+49)

Deaths: 208 (+1)

Hospitalized: 57*

County residents: 45*

*As of Friday

Weekly positivity rate: 23.1%

NEBRASKA

Cases: 193,421 (+901)

Deaths: 1,952 (+16)

Hospitalized: 275 (-10)

VACCINATED (16 & over): 4.47%

First dose: 163,407

Second dose: 66,312

