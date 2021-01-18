 Skip to main content
Virus chart, updated 1.18.21 Monday
LANCASTER COUNTY

Cases: 25,301 (*+44)

*partial data

Deaths: 181 (0)

Hospitalized: 107

County residents: 75

Weekly positivity rate: 28.5%

NEBRASKA

Cases: 182,176 (+198)

Deaths: 1,842 (+5)

Hospitalized: 429 (0)

VACCINATED (16 & over): 1.1% (Sunday)

First dose: 90,636 (Sunday)

Second dose: 15,568 (Sunday)

