Peters, Chloe

School: Lincoln Southwest High School
Future plans: Will be attending UNL in the Glenn Korff school of music, pursuing a degree in music education.
Accomplishments: Earned an academic letter as well as multiple letters in music and theatre. She was on honor roll every semester and was awarded the Husker Traditions Scholarship along with other scholarships.
Extracurriculars: Cast member in 8 theatre productions, theatre officer, Varsity Concert Choir, Chamber Choir, Resonance Show Choir, All State Choir, Silver Lining choir.
Favorite quote: “Anything can happen if you let it.” - Mary Poppins
Favorite memory: Performing with my friends in theatre and choir and traveling to NYC with choir.
Parents' names: Heather Tipton and Rick Peters