Kobza, Kelsey

School: Lincoln Southwest
Future plans: Will attend the University of Nebraska - Lincoln and study pre-med with plans to become a Physician Assistant.
Accomplishments: 8 semester Honor Roll; cumulative GPA 4.3; Scholar Athlete; Academic All-Conference; All-American Scholar Athlete; Softball varsity letter recipient; Academic-All State; 1st team All-City; softball state championship. Received Dayna’s Dream Big Scholarship from the foundation for LPS; Legacy Retirement Community scholarship; and the UNL David Distinguished Scholarship.
Extracurriculars: National Honor Society; Softball player for Nebraska Blue Diamonds, Nebraska Nemesis Gold, and Southwest HS; SHOS; FCA; track; volunteering.
Favorite memory: Winning the state championship for softball my junior year.
Advice to future generations: Don’t take anything for granted- these 4 years of high school go by way too fast.
Parents' names: DeAnne and Jerry Kobza