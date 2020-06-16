Jeppson, Parker

School: Lincoln Southwest High-School
Future plans: Attend Northern Illinois University, majoring in Sports Management and Business. Play for NIU Men’s Huskie Soccer team.
Accomplishments: Academic Honors/Accomplishments: - Cumulative GPA: 3.958 - Advanced Placement Student - 8x LPS Scholar Athlete - 8x Honor Roll Recipient - 2020 Academic All-State Individual Player Honors/Accomplishments: -2020 Nebraska’s Gatorade Player of the Year - 2020 NCAA Div. 1 Signee (Northern Illinois University) - 3x Varsity Letterman (4 if you count this season) - 3 Year Starter (started every match since 9th Grade) - 2x Unanimous Captain Selection as Junior/Senior - 3x Lincoln All-City - 3x HAC All-Conference - 2x All-State Honorable Mention - 1x All-State - 1x 2nd Team Super-State - Top Scoring Defender in Class A (2019) - Villarreal CF Academy Trainee (La Liga Club in Spain)
Extracurriculars: -Club soccer with Villarreal Nebraska Academy -Athletic & Academic Scholarship to Northern Illinois University. -Volunteer coaching for youth soccer players -Volunteer Vacation Bible School
Favorite quote: “Some people want it to happen, some wish it would happen, others make it happen” Michael Jordan
Favorite memory: Beating Grand Island 4-0 in Men’s Soccer District Finals.
Advice to future generations: Work hard and fight for your dreams, as they can come true.
Parents' names: Claire Jeppson & Kevin Jeppson