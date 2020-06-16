Day, Baylie

School: Lincoln Southwest High School
Future plans: She will be majoring in Environmental Science at the University of Arkansas Honors College.
Accomplishments: Scholarships include Non-Resident Tuition Award Scholarship, Honors College Academy Scholarship, Dr. and Mrs. J.O. Legg Scholarship, and Agriculture Beginning Scholars Program Scholarship. She has also recieved Honor Roll, Academic Letter and Pins, AP Scholar Award, Music Letter, Theatre Letter, and 2019-2020 Best Female Technician Award (LSW Theatre).
Extracurriculars: LSW Theatre, LSW Orchestra, SHOS, NHS Tutor, & Young Democrats.
Favorite quote: "Since our leaders are behaving like children, we will have to take the responsibility they should have taken long ago." - Greta Thunberg
Favorite memory: The excitement before each theatre performance and the feeling of accomplishment after.
Advice to future generations: Appreciate all the little moments, and write them down so you don't forget them.
Parents' names: Don and Crystal Day