Washburn, Taylor

School: Lincoln Southeast High School
Future plans: University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Honors Program, Undeclared Major
Accomplishments: Regents Scholarship, Lincoln GOLD Scholarship, Top 3% of Graduating Class, 2020 LSE Rotary Club Leadership Award Recipient
Extracurriculars: Student Council (President), Speech, National Honor Society (Secretary), LAUNCH Staffer
Favorite quote: A bad day still only has 24 hours.
Favorite memory: Planning and executing homecoming for the past four years with the amazing group that is student council is one of my highlights at Southeast.
Advice to future generations: Get to know your teachers! Southeast is full of amazing educators who want to know you, help you learn, and add some fun to your day.
Parents' names: Brant and Traci Washburn