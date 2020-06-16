{{featured_button_text}}
Washburn, Taylor

School: Lincoln Southeast High School

Future plans: University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Honors Program, Undeclared Major

Accomplishments: Regents Scholarship, Lincoln GOLD Scholarship, Top 3% of Graduating Class, 2020 LSE Rotary Club Leadership Award Recipient

Extracurriculars: Student Council (President), Speech, National Honor Society (Secretary), LAUNCH Staffer

Favorite quote: A bad day still only has 24 hours.

Favorite memory: Planning and executing homecoming for the past four years with the amazing group that is student council is one of my highlights at Southeast.

Advice to future generations: Get to know your teachers! Southeast is full of amazing educators who want to know you, help you learn, and add some fun to your day.

Parents' names: Brant and Traci Washburn

