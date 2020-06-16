Romell, Hannah

School: Southeast High School
Future plans: I'll be attending UNL and majoring in Film Studies.
Accomplishments: I've double lettered in speech, choir, and academics, and I triple lettered in drama. I was also awarded the legacy robe and was named the Senior Artist of the Year at Southeast. I am a recipient of the David Distinguished Scholars Award, the Husker Living and Learning Scholarship, the Thomas Christiansen Memorial Scholarship, and the Susan Buffett Scholarship.
Extracurriculars: I was involved in two choirs and theater. I am also a member of the International Thespian Society.
Favorite quote: "I'd rather die than live in a world where I can't kick your ass."- Rod Kimble (Hot Rod)
Advice to future generations: Chill out a little bit.
Parents' names: Vince Romell and Alison York