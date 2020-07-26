Rogers, Jason

School: Lincoln Southeast High School
Future plans: Jason will attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln on a Regent's Scholarship. Currently undeclared but interested in secondary education, economics, and sports marketing.
Accomplishments: Regent's Scholarship recipient
David Distinguished Scholar Award
National Honor Society member
Honor Roll all semesters
Extracurriculars: Played one year of soccer at LSE
Several clubs
Favorite memory: Going to LSE football games
Parents' names: Terry and Sue Rogers