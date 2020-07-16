Muir, Avae'

School: Lincoln Southeast High School
Future plans: Studying communication sciences and disorders at University of Nebraska, Lincoln.
Accomplishments: The Landing at Williamsburg scholarship Rousseau Alumni Scholarship
Extracurriculars: Lincoln Youth Symphony, Section Leader in Marching Band, Wind Ensemble, Private Flute lessons, Lead Server at The Landing
Favorite quote: “Be strong and courageous. Don’t be afraid, do not be discouraged, for the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go.” Joshua 1:9
Favorite memory: Traveling to Hawaii with Friends!
Advice to future generations: Stay organized and don’t get behind on your schoolwork.
Parents' names: Adam and Jackie Muir