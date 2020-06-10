{{featured_button_text}}
Folmer, Jake

School: Lincoln Southeast High School

Future plans: Working and training at Lincoln Truck.

Accomplishments: Football, wrestling, SCC scholarship.

Favorite memory: He is the most positive kid I know, heart as big as Nebraska!

Advice to future generations: Do what makes you happy and know that God and grandma are behind you 100%.

Parents' names: Jenn Folmer and Joe Folmer

