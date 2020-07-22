Boerger, Zennith

School: Lincoln Southeast High School
Future plans: Zen will attend the University of Nebraska - Lincoln to study Software Engineering.
Accomplishments: Zen was on the honor roll every semester and received the 4.0+ GPA award every semester. Zen is a member of the National Honor Society. He also attended The Career Academy for two years to study computer programming.
Extracurriculars: Zen worked as a host for Outback Steakhouse, competed in Speech and was a member of DECA.
Parents' names: Michelle and Ricardo Garcia