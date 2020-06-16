Arrowsmith, Macy

School: Lincoln Southeast High School
Future plans: Macy will attend Nebraska Wesleyan University in the fall to pursue a major in Psychology and a minor in social work.
Accomplishments: Macy earned an academic letter 4 years at LSE. She maintained over a 4.0 GPA every quarter of high school. She is a member of the National Honor Society, President of FCCLA, received the President's Award for Academic Excellence and earned a Band letter 4 years at Southeast.
Extracurriculars: Macy was involved in FCCLA, marching, symphonic and pep band where she played the flute and the piccolo.
Parents' names: Denice Arrowsmith and Dale Hennessy