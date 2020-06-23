School: Lincoln Southeast High School
Future plans: Army National Guard - Utilities Equipment Repair (91C) then Southeast Community College -HVAC
Accomplishments: SCC Learn to Dream scholarship (2 years tuition paid) GI Bill
Extracurriculars: Basketball, baseball, football, and track
Favorite quote: “Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever.” -Mahatma Gandhi
Favorite memory: Southeast Football and basketball student sections
Advice to future generations: Be the change you wish to see in the world. (Mahatma Gandhi)
Parents' names: Jaxom and Stephanie Anderson