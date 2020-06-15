School: Northeast High School
Future plans: Attending UNL in the fall. Wanting to be an architect.
Accomplishments: A-B student sense 6th grade. Been in marching band for 3 years. Went overseas last summer and played the trumpet with Ambassador's of Music and to 7 countries and played in places like at Buckingham Palace. Plays the Violin. Same job for over a year. Hard worker with a heart of gold!
Extracurriculars: Painting, Sketching, drawing. Very talented artist! Works and hangs out with friends.
Favorite quote: Be yourself there’s no one better!
Favorite memory: Playing cards or board games with her 4 older brothers and their families and her parents.
Parents' names: Shannon and Michelle Wiatt