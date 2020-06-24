Uphoff, Emily

School: Lincoln Northeast High School
Future plans: Emily is going to Bryan College of Health Science this fall to major in nursing.
Accomplishments: Emily received the Hy-Vee Foundation Scholarship and the LPS Foundation- Bryan Health Science Scholarship. She was also recognized for HAC Academic All-Conference and NCPA Academic All-State Award. In addition she received her Certified Nursing Assistant licenses while attending The Career Academy.
Extracurriculars: Emily was active within her school and participated in Basketball, HOSA, National Honor Society, Mickle Mentors, Rocket Crew, Rocket Rowdies, Student Council, and Volleyball.
Favorite quote: One of Emily’s favorite sayings is “Everyday may not be a good day but there is good in everyday” -Anonymous.
Favorite memory: Emily’s favorite memories revolve around basketball. At practices we worked hard but always found the time to laugh. The game atmosphere was always exciting as we worked as a team to meet our goals. There are a few key games she will not forget. The opportunity to hang out with her team and friends while doing something she enjoyed is something she will always remember.
Advice to future generations: Work hard and respect one another. But also have fun because four years goes by extremely fast!
Parents' names: Blane and Jean Uphoff