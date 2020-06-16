{{featured_button_text}}
Miller, Evan

School: Northeast High School

Future plans: Evan plans to attend South Dakota State University on a music scholarship. He will be majoring in Music Education.

Accomplishments: Music Scholarship- SDSU Velma Snook Award- Lincoln Northeast

Extracurriculars: Theatre, Choir, Chamber Singers, Jazz Band, Marching Band, Railmen Indoor Percussion Group

Parents' names: Dennis and Carie Miller

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments