Miller, Evan

School: Northeast High School
Future plans: Evan plans to attend South Dakota State University on a music scholarship. He will be majoring in Music Education.
Accomplishments: Music Scholarship- SDSU Velma Snook Award- Lincoln Northeast
Extracurriculars: Theatre, Choir, Chamber Singers, Jazz Band, Marching Band, Railmen Indoor Percussion Group
Parents' names: Dennis and Carie Miller