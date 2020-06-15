School: Northeast High School
Future plans: Attending NWMO State Major: Music Education Minor: Performance
Accomplishments: 7 year letterman Music ( Keying 2 out of 4 years) A key is double lettering. Tri-M Member (Music Honor Society) Bearcat Advantage Scholarship Tower Scholarship Dare to Dream Scholarship Go-Green Scholarship Adopt-a-Bearcat Scholarship
Extracurriculars: 4 year Marching Band 3 Years Honors Jazz Band 4 Years Varsity Show Choir 4 Year Tri-M Member Lead role Shrek the Musical 2018 Lead role Les Miserables 2019 Additional 2 Years musical Vocal Jazz 4 Years Chamber Singers
Favorite memory: Winning our first Show Choir Award sophomore year at Gretna.
Parents' names: Stephen and Nikki Mandeville