School: Northeast High School
Future plans: Will be attending SCC in the fall to study in the Human Services Program. I will transfer to a University later on to get my master's and Ph.D. in Psychology. My goal is to help people with drug and alcohol abuse and mental health issues.
Accomplishments: Honor student with a 3.6 GPA all 4 years. Lettered in drama. Received an "Outstanding Performance" Award for One-Act. Chosen to be the representative of Northeast at the HOBY Leadership Camp at Concordia. Attended the medical program at TCA for Junior and Senior year. Chose to attend summer school all 4 years. Graduated at semester.
Extracurriculars: Slam Poetry Team, Gay Straight Alliance, Drama/Plays, Rocket Crew, Art Club, French Club, and HOSA
Favorite quote: "Prejudice is a burden that confuses the past, threatens the future and renders the present inaccessible" - American Poet, Maya Angelou
Favorite memory: Performing my slam poems at competitions and performing in the school plays.
Advice to future generations: Don't judge anyone. You can meet the coolest people in some of the "uncoolest" places/ways. Be respectful of your teachers. You won't always see eye to eye, but they're trying to teach you the best way THEY know how. Most teachers are open to adjusting their ways if you voice that you are not benefiting from their way of teaching.
Parents' names: Joe and Heather Kowalski