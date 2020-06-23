Fuchs, Reece

School: Lincoln Northeast High School
Future plans: Attend the University of Nebraska - Omaha studying Architectural Engineering
Accomplishments: Recipient of the Walter Scott Jr Scholarship and Regents scholarship to University of Nebraska - Omah 7x Varsity Letter Winner, 5x Academic All State, 7 X Academic All Conference, Honor Roll All semesters, top 3%, and National Honor Society Vice President
Extracurriculars: Basketball, Baseball, Tennis, National Honor Society and Always in Uniform
Favorite quote: "the friend in my adversity I shall always cherish most. I can better trust those who helped to relieve the gloom of my dark hours than those who are so ready to enjoy with me the sunshine of my prosperity" Ulysses S. Grant
Favorite memory: Upsetting Papio South in District Basketball and my basketball family
Advice to future generations: Sometimes a lot of hard work can make up for a shortcoming in skill
Parents' names: Brian and Jeni Fuchs