{{featured_button_text}}

School: LINCOLN North East

Future plans: She plans to attend college in Northern CA once classes start.

Accomplishments: Kendall worked hard to keep her grades up while working and dancing for the North East Star Strutters.

Extracurriculars: Star Strutters Student managing for Boys Basketball and football

Favorite quote: Stop!

Favorite memory: Taking state dance in 2018!

Advice to future generations: Take pride in how far you’ve come and have faith in how far you can go!

Parents' names: BJ and Deb Broussard

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments