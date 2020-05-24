School: LINCOLN North East
Future plans: She plans to attend college in Northern CA once classes start.
Accomplishments: Kendall worked hard to keep her grades up while working and dancing for the North East Star Strutters.
Extracurriculars: Star Strutters Student managing for Boys Basketball and football
Favorite quote: Stop!
Favorite memory: Taking state dance in 2018!
Advice to future generations: Take pride in how far you’ve come and have faith in how far you can go!
Parents' names: BJ and Deb Broussard