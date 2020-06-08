{{featured_button_text}}

School: Lincoln North Star High School

Future plans: Will be attending Nebraska Wesleyan University in the fall majoring in Biology

Accomplishments: Lettered in cheer her junior year. Megan was on the yearbook staff for 2 years, was in National Honor Society, was on Honor Roll all 8 semesters of high school. Megan received a number of scholarships to attend Wesleyan.

Extracurriculars: Cheerleader all 4 years

Favorite memory: Megan's favorite memory was cheering on the boys basketball team in state at Pinnacle Bank Arena her junior year.

Parents' names: Don & LeAnn Vodraska

