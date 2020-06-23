School: Lincoln Northstar
Future plans: Attend Nebraska Wesleyan to study in Secondary English and theatre.
Accomplishments: Member of her schools Thespian society, honors student, active in Theatre and Archery, lettering in both throughout her high school career. Named an academic archery, and in the top ranks of her archery team.
Extracurriculars: Named Miss Nebraska National Teenager. Competition clogger for over 14 years, and has won many local and national awards.
Favorite quote: You don't stop playing when you grow old, You grow old when you stop playing. ~George Bernars Shaw
Favorite memory: Traveling around the US with my clogging team and my Mom going to my National Pageants.
Advice to future generations: Stay true to yourself. Be yourself and don't change for anyone!! You are the best you there is!
Parents' names: Bob and Jamie Rosenthal