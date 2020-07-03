Hellwege, Dalton

School: Lincoln North Star High School

Future plans: Attending the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Accomplishments: Regents Scholarship, Electa #8 OES Scholarship

Extracurriculars: Football, Track, Tennis, Future Business Leaders of America, National Honor Society, KEY Club, Cornhusker Boys State, internships at Greenstain and Code4Change, founder of nonprofit- Aston

Favorite quote: "If you're not first, you're last."

Favorite memory: 2019 National FBLA Conference

Advice to future generations: Never let a person dictate YOUR life.

Parents' names: Patrick and Jennifer Hellwege

