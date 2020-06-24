School: North Star and Career Academy
Future plans: To attend UNL to study Elementary Education.
Accomplishments: Educators Rising, TCA Ambassador, Post Secondary National Honor Society,90 plus hours of practicum classes, 4-time letter winner for Wrestling Manager, Cheerleader for 3 years, National Honor Society, and 7-time Honor Role Receiptant, Advance Placement and Differentiated Classes, 90 plus volunteer hours,
Extracurriculars: Wrestling Manager, Educators Rising,
Favorite quote: Common places never become tiresome. It is who become tired when we cease to be curious and appreciative. we find that it is not a new scene which is needed, but a new viewpoint. Norman Rockwell
Favorite memory: Receiving 3rd place at State for Education Rising.
Advice to future generations: Live in the moment and take a challenge every now and then.
Parents' names: Eugene and Stacey Bratrsovsky