School: Lincoln High School
Future plans: Attend South Dakota State University and major in Precision Agriculture.
Accomplishments: LHS Glenn W. and Alice May Updegraft Scholarship
Extracurriculars: Cross Country; Baseball; Orchestra; Science Focus Program
Favorite quote: "And on the 8th day, God looked down on his planned paradise and said 'I need a caretaker'. So God made a farmer." -Paul Harvey
Favorite memory: Traveling around the state with the cross country team.
Advice to future generations: Don't be afraid to do what you love.
Parents' names: Molly Heeren; Shawn Williams