School: Lincoln High School

Future plans: Attend South Dakota State University and major in Precision Agriculture.

Accomplishments: LHS Glenn W. and Alice May Updegraft Scholarship

Extracurriculars: Cross Country; Baseball; Orchestra; Science Focus Program

Favorite quote: "And on the 8th day, God looked down on his planned paradise and said 'I need a caretaker'. So God made a farmer." -Paul Harvey

Favorite memory: Traveling around the state with the cross country team.

Advice to future generations: Don't be afraid to do what you love.

Parents' names: Molly Heeren; Shawn Williams

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments