Ventura Magaña, Mayra

School: Lincoln high

Future plans: Taking a gap year.

Extracurriculars: International Baccalaureate (IB), Marching Band, Choir and Las Razas Unidas

Favorite quote: But I, being poor, have only my dreams; I have spread my dreams under your feet; Tread softly because you tread in my dreams. - Aedh Wishes for the Cloths of Heaven W.B Yeats

Favorite memory: My favorite memory was getting to go to Hawaii with my best friend and music group during spring break.

Advice to future generations: Don’t be afraid to ask for help if you’re struggling. All your teachers want to watch you succeed. Also don’t procrastinate too much because the work piles on.

Parents' names: Mayra And José Ventura

