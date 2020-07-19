Swift, Tristian

School: Lincoln High School
Future plans: Tristian will attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, on a full scholarship, as a recipient of the Susan Thompson Buffett Scholarship. After UNL, Tristian plans to attend law school and pursue a career as a civil attorney.
Accomplishments: International Baccalaureate Programme, Honor Roll, Outstanding Performance in Theatre, African American Scholar, President of the Youth Council of the NAACP, President of the African American Caucus, attended Nationals for Debate in Texas, Susan Thompson Buffett Scholarship, various full scholarships to prestigious HBCUs
Extracurriculars: Theatre, Debate, African American Caucus, NAACP, Planning Committee for the MLK Rally
Favorite quote: “The revolution will be inherited by the young. The young will always inherit the revolution.” - Huey P Newton
Favorite memory: Hanging out with my friends Leo, Hassan, and Lizeth
Advice to future generations: Follow your passions, that’s how you succeed in life.
Parents' names: Eric and La’Shaundra Swift