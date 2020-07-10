Schmeeckle, Amber

School: Lincoln High

Future plans: I will be attending Southeast Community College in the fall and will be studying early childhood education.

Accomplishments: I was on the honor roll my senior year. I have been awarded the learn to dream scholarship.

Extracurriculars: I was a member of the sign language club at Lincoln high. I have also volunteered at heart in hands development center, teen serve, immerse, church child care and F street farmers market

Favorite quote: “Be the change that you wish to see in the world” - Mahatma Gandhi

Favorite memory: Seeing my friends everyday.

Advice to future generations: Don’t be afraid to be yourself and to chase after your dreams.

Parents' names: Todd Schmeeckle and Debra Schmeeckle

