Schmeeckle, Amber

School: Lincoln High
Future plans: I will be attending Southeast Community College in the fall and will be studying early childhood education.
Accomplishments: I was on the honor roll my senior year. I have been awarded the learn to dream scholarship.
Extracurriculars: I was a member of the sign language club at Lincoln high. I have also volunteered at heart in hands development center, teen serve, immerse, church child care and F street farmers market
Favorite quote: “Be the change that you wish to see in the world” - Mahatma Gandhi
Favorite memory: Seeing my friends everyday.
Advice to future generations: Don’t be afraid to be yourself and to chase after your dreams.
Parents' names: Todd Schmeeckle and Debra Schmeeckle