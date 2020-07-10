Lawson, Harper

School: Lincoln High
Future plans: I have accepted a scholarship from the University of Georgia Bulldogs Equestrian Team and will major in Journalism with a minor in Spanish with the eventual goal of sports broadcasting.
Accomplishments: LHS Honor Roll (4 years) Scholar Athlete Award Pomalinks dance team letter winner (3 years) LHS diving team state meet qualifier (2 years) Fourth place finish at the AQHYA World Show
Extracurriculars: Diving Dance team quarter horse reining knitting pole vaulting
Favorite quote: "The best revenge is massive success." --Frank Sinatra
Favorite memory: One of my favorite memories from high school is when the football team qualified for the playoffs...twice.
Advice to future generations: Your time in high school goes pretty fast, be sure to enjoy it.
Parents' names: Keith and Staci Lawson