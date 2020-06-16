School: Lincoln High
Future plans: I will be attending St. Olaf in the fall and I intend to major in history and biology.
Accomplishments: St. Olaf Faculty Scholarship, National Honor Society Member, 35 ACT, IB diploma candidate, French National Honor Society.
Extracurriculars: Marching band and Wind Ensemble, Tri-M, pit band for LHS musical, LHS slam, volunteering at Cat House.
Favorite quote: "May my heart be as heavy as a tuba in the front row of the Mardi Gras parade 5 months after Katrina."
Favorite memory: One of the things I missed out on this year, was sharing my favorite band memory at the end-of-the-year band banquet. So I’m going to share the memory I was going to share for that. My favorite band memory was my senior Links marching festival. I had been at Lincoln High setting up and helping since 7 or 8 in the morning. The day was so long and stressful that by the time for our performance, I was exhausted. We had a good saxophone huddle before our performance, and then we got on the field. It was the first performance where the show really came together and it was the first time where I walked off the field feeling really good about my solo.
Advice to future generations: Find what you like.
Parents' names: Terri and Dave Larson